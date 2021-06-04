Former UFC Champion Jessica Andrade Creates OnlyFans Page

Jessica Andrade is one of the most fierce competitors inside the Octagon, but she’s showing her lighter and freer side.

Andrade took to her Twitter account to reveal that she now has an OnlyFans account. Andrade said she made one due to a slew of requests from American fight fans. You can subscribe to her page for $15 a month. As of this writing, she has 12 posts and 19 media items on her page.

At the request of American fans I signed up for Onlyfas. follow me! pic.twitter.com/D22utfhggl — Jessica Andrade UFC (@jessicammapro) June 2, 2021

“At the request of American fans I signed up for OnlyFans. Follow me!”

OnlyFans is a content subscription service. There is a pay-per-view feature and the platform allows content creators to receive one-time tips. The service launched back in 2016 but picked up steam recently.

We’ve seen fighters such as Paige VanZant and Valerie Loureda utilize the content subscription model as well. The difference is, they decided to create their own service rather than pay fees to an established platform such as OnlyFans.

Andrade was last seen in action back in April. She fell short in her bid for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title. “Bate Estaca” was stopped by Valentina Shevchenko via second-round TKO.

Having gone 1-3 in her last four outings, Andrade will look to turn things around the next time she gets an opportunity to fight. She still sits at number one on the official UFC women’s flyweight rankings.

Andrade once held the UFC Strawweight Title. She knocked out Rose Namajunas via slam back in May 2019. Andrade ended up losing the gold in her first title defense, suffering a TKO loss to Weili Zhang in 42 seconds.