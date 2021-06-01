Former UFC Champion Shogun Rua Wants Two More Fights Before Retiring

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua is considering hanging up his gloves but not before throwing leather two more times.

Rua knows that father time isn’t on his side. The 40-fight veteran is 39 years old. He’s gone 2-2-1 in his last five outings. It’s a far cry from his prime but Rua doesn’t plan on keeping the MMA journey going for much longer.

Speaking to AG Fight, “Shogun” said that if he has two more bouts he can walk away from MMA with his head held high (via BJPenn.com).

“I must do two more fights and stop. That’s my goal. Do one or two more (fights). And the moment I stop, I will be happy with myself and thankful to God. I’m an accomplished guy with my career. My only fear is to stop and then regret that I stopped a little early. But if I do two more (fights), I won’t have this problem.”

Rua’s last bout took place back in November 2020. He shared the Octagon with Paul Craig in a rematch. Rua was beaten via second-round TKO. It was the sixth loss via knockout or TKO for “Shogun.”

UFC President Dana White has been calling for Rua to call it a career. Shortly after “Shogun” was stopped by Craig, White told reporters that he wanted to see Rua pack it up.

“(Paul Craig) looked good. And not to take anything away from him at all…he came in and did what he had to do tonight. But just being honest, Shogun didn’t look like Shogun to me tonight. Shogun looked old and looked like a shell of his former self tonight. So, yeah, I’d like to see him hang it up, hopefully.”