Gamebred Fighting Championship 1 LIVE STREAM Info, Results, & Highlights

The wait for Jorge Masvidal‘s Gamebred Fighting Championship debut is finally over.

Tonight (June 18), Masvidal dives into the world of bare-knuckle fighting, but not as a competitor. Instead, he’ll be taking on the role of promoter. GFC 1 is taking place inside the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, MS. It’ll be contested under bare-knuckle MMA rules.

In the main event, MMA veterans Jason Knight and Charles Bennett will throw down. Also featured on the card will be Dana White‘s Tuesday Night Contender Series alum and former UFC fighter, Brok Weaver, going one-on-one with Cliff Wright.

Live Stream Info

Gamebred Fighting Championship 1 will air live beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Fight fans hoping to catch the action can order the event on FITE TV. The asking price is $19.99.

Keep refreshing this page for LIVE results and video highlights throughout the night.

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, FITE TV)

Jason Knight vs. Charles Bennett

Brok Weaver vs. Cliff Wright

Javanis Ross vs. Wesley Golden

Joel Bauman vs. Brandon Johnson

Isaac Ruelas vs. Joshua Weems

Danielle Wynn def. Monica Medina via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1

Mahmoud Sebie def. Eric Thompson via TKO (punches) – R1

Prelims