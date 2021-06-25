Gegard Mousasi Will Make Second Title Defense Against John Salter

At Bellator 264, middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is set to defend his title for the second time against John Salter on August 13.

People with knowledge of the matchup were first to report the news to MMA Junkie’s Nolan King but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Bellator MMA will return to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut for another amazing fight card. The middleweight champion will compete for the first time in 2021 since his title fight against Douglas Lima last October.

#BREAKING: Gegard Mousasi's next middleweight title defense – and first fight of 2021 – is booked for #Bellator264.



Gegard Mousasi, (43-7-2) has had an illustrious career and started competing professionally in 2003. While he left the UFC without a title back in 2017, since then, Mousasi has been able to capture the Bellator middleweight title twice and will look to continue his second reign on August 13 against a Bellator mainstay in John Salter.

John Salter, (18-4-0) enters his first title fight on a 3-fight win streak. Competing in Bellator since 2015, Salter has seen a lot of looks in the cage. En route to his coveted title shot, Salter finished 2 of his last 3 opponents. In addition, the American proved he can get the job done despite where the fight may end up going whether it be submission, TKO, or a decision.

Following Mousasi’s statement win against Douglas Lima, he will look to expand on his second title reign and add to his long list of accolades. On August 13, Salter will attempt to do what only one man has done in the last five years of Mousasi competing and that’s beat him.

If Salter can use the blueprints that the former middleweight champ Rafael Lovato Jr. used to take the title from Mousasi, then perhaps his chances at becoming a divisional king might be in the cards after all.

Who is your early pick in the Bellator 264 fight between Gegard Mousasi and John Salter?