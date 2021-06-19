Giga Chikadze Claims Yair Rodriguez Holding Up New July 17 Main Event

UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze claims he has been offered to replace Max Holloway in the July 17 UFC Fight Night main event against Yair Rodriguez but that his would-be opponent is proving the “rumors” about him to be true.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Max Holloway had to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Yair Rodriguez due to injury. The initial report stated that the UFC was looking for a replacement for Holloway, and according to Giga Chikadze, they found one in him.

There’s just one problem. Chikadze suspects that Rodriguez is up to his alleged old tricks and is living up to a nickname that varies quite drastically from the “El Pantera” moniker.

“Nickname “ @panteraufc,” real name “El Pussy-Cat”! #signthecontract @ufc @seanshelby @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00,” the tweet reads in a post that includes the following statement contained in the accompanying video:

“Max Holloway pulled out from the fight against Yair Rodriguez due to injury,” Chikadze began. “The UFC called me to replace him. Of course, I agreed. And now, we’re waiting for Yair. This guy didn’t fight for 20 or 21 months. Guess what I was doing this time? I was fighting, fighting, and fighting. I fought six times, and I beat all my opponents. This guy’s starting to play games. It’s been a few days. I have not heard back.”

At this point, Chikadze would deliver a history lesson on Yair Rodriguez that has him uncertain, though hopeful, that Rodriguez will change his rumored ways.

“Hopefully, he’s gonna show up 17th July, but I heard that he’s a little bit of a pussy,” Chikadze said matter-of-factly. “He didn’t show up four times with Zabit, and I heard he did everything to pull out from this fight. I don’t think a guy who’s scared should be in UFC, but hopefully, now, he’s gonna meet me in front, face to face, and we’re gonna talk. Can’t wait.”

Indeed, Yair Rodriguez has either pulled out or declined a fight offer against Zabit Magomedsharipov on at least three separate occasions. The first time the fight was offered, it got to the point where Rodriguez’s declining of this fight led to the UFC releasing him from his contract in 2018.

Ultimately, the two sides were able to work things out, and Rodriguez has gone 2-0 since his return, with wins over Chan Sung Jung and Jeremy Stephens. As for Chikadze, the elite striker is 6-0 in the UFC and most recently defeated Cub Swanson.

Yair Rodriguez has been consistent in his desire of facing an opponent who will get him to a title shot, something that definitely fits the description of former champion Max Holloway. Meanwhile, Chikadze, while gradually building an impressive résumé in the UFC, is currently ranked at #10, which is seven spots below the #3-ranked Rodriguez.

With this in mind, Rodriguez may opt to wait on Holloway to become available at a later date. However, as of this writing, there is no word on how long Holloway may be out or what the nature of his injury is.

Keep it locked right here on MMA News for the latest updates on this developing story.