Gilbert Burns Believes Thompson Fight Is Only A Title Eliminator For One

Gilbert Burns doesn’t think his fight against Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 is a true title eliminator for both parties.

In the co-main event of UFC 264, Burns is set to return to the Octagon against Thompson in a very intriguing matchup. Burns is coming off a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title back in February and is looking to get back on track. “Wonderboy,” meanwhile, is looking to cement himself as the potential number-one contender at welterweight, and that is what Burns believes the stakes are for this fight.

“If I lose, yes. If I win, I don’t think so,” Burns said to South China Morning Post about whether his fight is a title eliminator. “It depends. It all depends on the performance. I do believe nowadays everything’s about how you perform. Me or Wonderboy, whoever (wins) that fight, next opponent will be Leon for the real title shot if Kamaru really fights Colby Covington. And I think the winner of Chiesa and Luque might be (the) next Masvidal opponent, I think.”

Gilbert Burns, Stephen Thompson

What Burns says is probably the truth as if he wins, it’s unlikely he would get another crack at Usman after one win. Although he had rocked the champ and nearly finished him in the first round, the fight was rather one-sided after that as the champ just pieced up the Brazilian on the feet.

If Burns does win, a matchup against Leon Edwards as he says does make sense. Both men would be on the outside looking in especially if Usman rematches Colby Covington for the welterweight title later this year.

However, before any of that can be made, Burns needs to be Thompson on July 10 which is easier said than done. The Brazilian is the betting underdog for the fight but certainly has some paths to victory.

