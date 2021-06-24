Gilbert Burns Threatens To Send Leon Edwards To the Hospital

Gilbert Burns has a sent a stern warning to Leon Edwards after his performance against Nate Diaz.

At UFC 263, although Edwards dominated the majority of the fight and won a comfortable unanimous decision win, many fans and media were more engrossed by the fact that Diaz rocked Edwards in the last round. Diaz hit Edwards with a clean left straight to the jaw which had the Englishman on wobbly legs in the last minute of the fifth and final round.

Burns was not at all impressed by Edwards’s performance and let it be known on Twitter after the Englishman said that he was going to wait out for a title shot next. The Brazilian reminded Edwards that he was almost finished by Diaz and if they were to fight, he would wake up in hospital.

Journeyman Nate almost knocked your ass out! 🤫🤫 When my hands touch you, you going to wake up at ICU 😴😴 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 23, 2021

“Journeyman Nate almost knocked your ass out! When my hands touch you, you going to wake up at ICU,” Burns wrote on Twitter to Edwards.

It’s no surprise that the two fighters are going back-and-forth with each other after a history of bad blood stemming from both of them calling each other at times and Edwards feeling as though Burns was not worthy of a title shot.

Furthermore, Burns felt Edwards wasn’t hungry enough for the finish believing the Englishman to have blown his opportunity for a title shot. In response, Edwards mocked Burns saying he was knocked out by a jab by Usman, questioning his ability to take a punch. That prompted the above response from Burns threatening to hospitalize Edwards.

Nevertheless it is unlikely that Edwards will get the title shot next after Dana White made it clear that Colby Covington will be next to challenge the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

On the other hand, Burns is set to face #4-ranked contender Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 next month in a potential title fight eliminator. This will be Burns’s first fight after losing to Usman for the UFC welterweight belt. Prior to the loss, Burns was on a surging streak defeating Demian Maia via first round TKO and Tyron Woodley in a one-sided dominant unanimous decision win.

Serving as the co-main event at UFC 264, Burns will be looking to get back in the winning column against Thompson, who is on a two-fight win streak and looking to fight for the belt himself.

Who do you think would have the edge in a fight between Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards?