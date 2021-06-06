GSP: It Would Be A Mistake For Jon Jones To Fight Stipe Miocic

Georges St-Pierre believes Jon Jones should refrain from fighting Stipe Miocic in his heavyweight debut.

Many have wondered what is next for Jones. Back in 2020, “Bones” vacated the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in an effort to properly prepare for a move to the heavyweight division. Since that time, Jones has certainly changed his physique, but it appears he and the UFC just can’t come to terms on his next bout.

Jones has made it clear that he wants to be compensated more for a showdown with UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou. UFC President Dana White has claimed he’s moving on to Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis 2. He also said if Jones wants to return, he can do so against Stipe Miocic

All hope may not be lost, however. Jones recently hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Shaefer to be his advisor. White admits that he likes Schaefer and will speak to him soon.

UFC Hall of Fame elect, GSP, appeared on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast. He discussed what he thinks Jones’ next move should be and explained why he wouldn’t fight Miocic next if he were in the shoes of “Bones” (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I think Jon should fight the champion, not Stipe. I think he should fight Francis Ngannou, the champion. I believe, if I’m Jon Jones – when we talk about this, we talk about it like a chess game because these are big important decisions that you make. Fighting, there’s always a question. Because you think you beat one guy doesn’t mean that even if the odds favor you, doesn’t mean you’re always gonna win. I think it would be a mistake for Jon Jones to fight Stipe.”

St-Pierre went on to say that he actually thinks Jones would defeat Miocic. The problem for GSP is that he feels it’s a risk that isn’t worth taking.