Henry Cejudo Thinks Logan Paul Defeated Floyd Mayweather

Henry Cejudo believes Floyd Mayweather‘s performance against Logan Paul left a lot to be desired.

Mayweather and Paul went one-on-one under the bright lights in Miami, Florida. They collided in an exhibition match scheduled for eight rounds. Per the rules, there would be no official winner but the fight could be stopped at the referee’s discretion. The bout ended up going the distance.

After the fight, Paul expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share the ring with Mayweather. He even discussed potentially fighting a Twitter hater next. Mayweather said he had fun mixing it up with someone younger than him.

Taking to his Twitter account, Cejudo said he thinks Paul was the true winner of the fight and even claimed he’d flatten Mayweather if they ever share the ring.

Hey 50 – 1 @FloydMayweather imagine what an Olympic gold medalist would do to a guy who lost to a YouTuber. You wouldn’t make it past two rounds with me. #oldman — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 7, 2021

Mayweather ended his pro boxing career with a record of 50-0. He has vowed never to return to the professional ranks as he knows he can’t move the way he used to. In fact, he even teased walking away from exhibition bouts for good during the post-fight presser.

As for Cejudo, he retired from pro MMA competition following his May 2020 TKO victory over Dominick Cruz. It was a successful UFC Bantamweight Title defense for Cejudo, but “Triple C” vacated the gold after deciding to hang up his gloves. Despite retiring, Cejudo has constantly hinted at making his return and has traded barbs with names in both MMA and boxing.