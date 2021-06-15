Hermansson Likes Whittaker Fight If Whittaker Misses Deserved Title Shot

Jack Hermansson is targeting former middleweight king Robert Whittaker since “The Joker” believes “The Reaper” was passed up for the title shot.

Hermansson, 33, last competed inside the Octagon in late May where he picked up a statement unanimous decision win against Edmen Shahbazyan. Prior to the victory against Shahbazyan, Hermansson was in an informal #1-contender bout against Marvin Vettori, who just competed for the middleweight title against champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 263.

Admittedly, the rising Swedish middleweight understands he has a long road ahead if he is to reach Adesanya or a middleweight championship fight respectively. Speaking with MMANews reporter James Lynch, Hermansson seemed interested in the idea of mixing it up with former champ Robert Whittaker.

In a very understanding manner, Hermansson believes Whittaker is entitled to the time off. It’s just that if the UFC is not giving Whittaker the title shot, then Hermansson is more than willing to step up and face him.

“I’m not sure if that’s fair. I think he deserves the title shot, and he deserves the time off that he’s taking now as well. So if he can get it, I’m happy for him. If not, I would like to fight him.” Hermansson said.

All signs point to Whittaker receiving the next title shot, especially after the champion himself called for the rematch against the Aussie. However, until it’s made official, it doesn’t hurt for Hermansson to imagine himself in another title eliminator against top-contender Robert Whittaker.

Who would you favor in a fight between Robert Whittaker and Jack Hermansson?