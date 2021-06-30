Inner Turmoil Engulfs Chimaev’s Apparent Split With Old Management

Khamzat Chimaev appears to be under new management after issuing contentious remarks at some old peers of Dominance MMA.

All signs point to 2020 UFC breakout star Khamzat Chimaev being under new management, this coming after public tension between Chimaev and two members of Dominance MMA have boiled over into the public gaze.

All seemed to be clear on the Dominance MMA front, with rock star manager Ali Abdelaziz successfully recruiting another potential dynamo to its already star-studded roster. With names like Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo, Cody Garbrandt, Frankie Edgar, and a host of others, it’s safe to say that UFC newcomer Khamzat Chimaev could have done a lot worse in deciding whom to align himself with for career guidance.

Things started to take a turn in the Dominance MMA climate, however, once Chimaev took a shot at the biggest Dominance MMA star of all: fellow Russian-born athlete Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During a Q&A session hosted by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov in May, Chimaev said that he would “smash” Khabib should the undefeated lightweight decide to return from retirement. Khabib brushed off the statements, asserting that he never had any expectations from Chimaev and thus had no strong feelings about his remarks in either direction. Khabib’s cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, did have pointed words for Chimaev the day after the Q&A session.

“Khamzat, I see you changed your clothes quickly: after moving to Sweden and writing a complaint to your own Chechen Republic that you are being harassed there, you received documents for a good life in Sweden. But now gaining glory, you, I look changed, now you’re back and living in Chechnya, and all is well with you. I am happy for you. Don’t lose that comfort zone.

“Not long ago in America, you sat and ate with us at the same table, worked out in the same hall, went to the Mosque together and called us Brothers. And now you write that you’re going to tear someone up. Yes, I agree, everyone has the right to express their opinion. But be careful what you say.”

Khamzat would offer the following response to Abubakar:

“Assalamu Alaikum! Yes, I live where I want to jigit! I’m probably not a neat guy but you knocked carefully! Abubakar_nurmagomedov Tell the European Dagestan brothers that they should not come to Europe saying we are Chechens.”

One month later, and Chimaev has been removed from the Dominance MMA roster on the company’s official website, and he now has a new manager in Majdi Shammas of Allstars Training Center according to Chimaev’s Instagram page.

Khamzat Chimaev is 9-0 as a professional and has not competed since September of last year when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert with a single punch. Chimaev has stated that he would ideally like to return in August or September and has eyed Neil Magny as an ideal opponent.

MMA News reached out to both management companies, and neither side opted to comment on this story as of this writing.