Is Diego Sanchez Looking To Transition To Boxing?

Diego Sanchez may be hinting at trying his hand at the sweet science.

Sanchez has been undergoing some changes as of late. First, he was released from his UFC contract. Then, “The Nightmare” dropped Joshua Fabia as his manager, coach, and “guru.”

Could another change be in store for Sanchez? The former UFC title contender hopped on Twitter to hint at making the transition to boxing.

I built my name, I built my skill set, I built my legacy and I will finish my fight career on the confidence I built in my self! Not a coach not a team but blessings from God!🙏🏼 #boxing — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) June 10, 2021

One thing appears to be certain, it looks like Sanchez has no plans of ending his fighting career just yet. If he does indeed end up boxing, it would be a first for him. It may not come as a surprise either as we’ve seen numerous MMA stars such as Conor McGregor, Ben Askren, and soon Tyron Woodley, enter the boxing ring for a big payday.

Sanchez’s 16-year run with the UFC ended back in April. The news came less than 24 hours after word broke that Sanchez had been pulled from a planned matchup with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Shortly after his UFC exit, Sanchez terminated his working relationship with Fabia. Oftentimes, the MMA community accused Fabia of taking advantage of Sanchez. Fabia has also been criticized for his training methods, such as chasing fighters around the cage with a knife.

Fabia has shared his side of the story, claiming it was actually Diego who manipulated him. UFC President Dana White hasn’t committed to bringing Sanchez back despite dropping Fabia.