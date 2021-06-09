Israel Adesanya Explains Why He Rejected TUF Coaching Role

Israel Adesanya has revealed why he turned down a coaching role for this year’s return of The Ultimate Fighter.

“The Last Stylebender” is set to defend his 185-pound title this weekend at UFC 263 against Italy’s Marvin Vettori. When asked if he would be interested in coaching The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), Adesanya says he has no interest in participating in the show, despite many fans and pundits suggesting his personality and trash talk would suit the series perfectly.

“Yeah, this was something that was offered to me as well initially, but I turned it down immediately.” Adesanya told TSN.

TUF, which returned to our screens this month, has been one of the most popular parts of UFC programming since its inception in 2005.

It may come as a surprise to many that Israel Adesanya would turn down the opportunity to become a part of the show’s illustrious history.

But while speaking to Aaron Bronsteter, the UFC middleweight champion revealed why he rejected the role.

“And also, that would’ve meant, for this one, I would’ve had to get out of quarantine and then leave the country again within like five days. And the opposing coach, they gave it to me, and I was just like, ‘No.’ I just wanted to enjoy my time away from all this. And I just don’t want cameras in my face for that long. It would be too much for me. I’m not a Kardashian.”

Instead, Adesanya is content with focusing on his middleweight reign and his upcoming rematch with “The Italian Dream.”

Despite stating he was approached for the show, Adesanya didn’t disclose which fighter he was slated to coach against.

It was widely reported that the UFC was targeting Adesanya and Paulo Costa as coaches for the show’s return prior to their headlining fight at UFC 253 last September. Then again, given the bad blood between them, perhaps Vettori was the name put forward to “The Last Stylebender.”

With his disdain for both men, it’s no surprise that Adesanya turned down the role if the other coach in question was the Brazilian or the Italian.

How do you think Israel Adesanya would have fared as a TUF coach?