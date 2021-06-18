Jake Paul Believes Woodley Will Shell Up Once He Gets Hit

Jake Paul doesn’t think Tyron Woodley will be able to withstand his punching power.

Paul and Woodley are scheduled to collide in a pro boxing match in August. The bout will be featured on Showtime PPV. Paul is fresh off a first-round TKO victory over Ben Askren, who is a former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder. If Paul can defeat Woodley, then he’ll have beaten a former UFC Welterweight Champion.

During an appearance on Brendan Schaub’s Food Truck Diaries, Paul said he believes Woodley won’t react well to his punches early on. “I think as soon as I touch him, his body is going to go back to that losing mentality, the fight or flight and he’s not gonna wanna sit there and fight. I don’t know, I just see that that’s why I’ve been saying two rounds. I’m too sharp, I’m too fast, I’m too powerful and he has 85 days to do this, learn how to box, and unlearn all those bad habits.”

Jake Paul continued, “I’m going to eat up his body, I’m going to eat up his head. He’s not going to know where I’m coming (from). Kamaru Usman put some damage on him, all these guys put some damage on him, Gilbert Burns put the damage on him. He’s coming in a wounded soldier.”

Woodley is no longer a member of the UFC roster after finishing his contract. He has lost his last four pro MMA bouts. Woodley has never had a pro boxing match. Paul has a pro boxing record of 3-0 with victories over AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and Askren.