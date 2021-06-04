Jake Paul: Dana White Is Taking Money From UFC Fighters

YouTube star Jake Paul continues to do everything he can to ruffle the feathers of UFC President Dana White.

Paul is an Internet star, who has been diving into the world of boxing. He’s been calling out MMA fighters and even had a boxing match with former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren. Paul won the fight via first-round TKO.

He is now set to meet Askren’s training partner and longtime friend, Tyron Woodley. While Paul has been vocal about potential opponents, he has also gone after the UFC over pay. Paul has made it clear that he feels fighters on the UFC roster are being shortchanged.

In a chat with reporters during a media event for his fight with Woodley, Paul said athletes on the UFC roster deserve better treatment.

I can’t believe I’m agreeing with Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/HUUbsAqR00 — Ultra Instinct Max Holloway (@MAX_INSTINCT) June 3, 2021

“I think there’s a movement moving forward that is gonna show that fighters should be getting paid more. It’s unfair, the UFC fighters don’t have fair pay. Out of all the sports, the percentage that the owners get vs. the athlete, they’re the lowest.

“Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, that fight should happen. Dana White, pay them the $10 million. He’s taking their money. They’re the ones making the content. They’re the ones getting in the [Octagon] risking their life. Chris Weidman goes in, snaps his leg in half. What’s that look like? He may never be able to fight again and provide food for his family. These fighters are risking their lives. You can quite literally die in the [Octagon] and they need to be compensated more. And just like music labels, same thing. These artists are getting owned and they get locked up in these sh*tty contracts and they don’t know what to do. So f*ck that sh*t and f*ck Dana White.”

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has indeed been at odds with the UFC over pay. White has claimed Jones wants $30 million guaranteed. Jones said he’s comfortable sitting out all of 2021 as the sport grows even bigger. His mindset may have changed, however, as he recently linked up with former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Shaefer.