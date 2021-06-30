Jake Paul Donates $5,000 To Support Struggling UFC Fighter Sarah Alpar

The latest crusader for fighter pay, Jake Paul, is living by his word and donating $5,000 to Sarah Alpar’s GoFundMe account ahead of her next UFC fight.

After getting the attention of the masses, Jake Paul is still lobbying to get fighters paid. In the past, he has gone after the UFC for fighter pay, but this move certainly brought the issue to the doorstep of everyone. In fact, after Paul encountered our own MMA News article about Sarah Alpar’s plight, the YouTube-turned boxing star had to do something.

SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play..



I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution



It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can🙏🏼https://t.co/XvDHOwoN6Q — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 30, 2021

“SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play.. I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can” Jake Paul posted.

Sarah Alpar made her UFC debut after a successful performance on the Contender Series. The bantamweight fighter took on Jessica-Rose Clark but lost in the third round by TKO. Since then, the bantamweight has struggled to get a fight to materialize after so many have fallen apart. Facing financial hardships, the UFC fighter took to social media for help, and it has definitely paid off.

The struggles Alpar faces are that of most fighters, and what Paul did was show a sign of solidarity. If Jake Paul continues to make noise about fighter pay, he just might shake up the status quo. All well that ends well, as Paul reported that she had reached her desired goal on GoFundMe.

so happy to see Sarah hit her goal🙏🏼@TOOSWEET_Alpar pic.twitter.com/p7tb6RwbX9 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 30, 2021

“so happy to see Sarah hit her goal @TOOSWEET_Alpar” Jake Paul posted.

Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on August 28 on Showtime’s pay-per-view. Prior to being paired with Woodley, Paul decimated Ben Askren in a boxing match in April. In the meantime, Jake Paul seems more than willing to help fellow fighters out with expenses that he believes the UFC should be in charge of covering.

What do you make of Jake Paul helping out Alpar’s GoFundMe?