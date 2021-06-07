Jake Paul: Gotcha F**king Career, My Brother Just Beat Mayweather

YouTube influencer Logan Paul went the distance with Floyd Mayweather last night, and after the fight, Jake Paul proclaimed his brother as the winner.

The event saw many thrilling fights, but the excitement was at a climax when both Logan Paul and Mayweather finally stood across from each other in the boxing ring. In the lead-up to the blockbuster pay-per-view, Jake Paul was present at the pre-fight press conference, and in usual fashion, acted as the disruptor in a viral scuffle where Paul snatched the hat of Mayweather.

Following the eight-round exhibition fight, Paul held on and put forth a solid account of himself despite being a new boxer with a record of 0-1.

After taking the hat of Floyd Mayweather on fight week, the business-savvy Jake Paul understood it was a moment to capitalize on. Ever since, the Youtube star-turned boxer has taken every chance he can to jab at Mayweather.

GOTCHA FUCKING CAREER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

“GOTCHA FUCKING CAREER” Jake Paul posted moments after the fight.

Logan Paul went the full distance with our generation’s best boxer of all time. Unquestionably, that is a win in itself. However, his brother was more animated about the action that preceded the inconclusive result and believes his brother took the elusive ‘0’ from Mayweather’s illustrious record.

50-1



HOLY FUCK



MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

“50-1 HOLY FUCK MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER” Jake Paul posted.

The event will go down as one of the most entertaining shows of the year. But now, the focus is back on the problem child, Jake Paul. The 3-0 boxer last competed in April where he knocked out Ben Askren within two minutes. On August 28, Jake Paul will attempt to expand his record to 4-0 as a boxer when he takes on former UFC champ Tyron Woodley in a boxing match this summer.

Who do you think won the boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather?