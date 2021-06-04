Jake Paul Makes Interesting Bet Proposal To Tyron Woodley’s Face

Jake Paul wants Tyron Woodley to put his money where his mouth is.

Love him or hate him, one of the things you must admit about Jake Paul is he’s not afraid to carry on his trash-talking ways to his adversary’s face. Known to conduct most of his interaction over the internet, people can forget just how swiftly this troll can convert to an in-person nuisance. Shortly after beginning his troll campaign of August 28 opponent Tyron Woodley, the YouTuber would run his mouth directly to Woodley’s face on Thursday.

As juvenile as he could be at times, Paul did not use this face-to-face as an opportunity to do any name-calling, taunting, or accessory snatching. Instead, he wanted to play a game of dare to get at the truth of whether or not Tyron Woodley is really as confident as he says he is.

Jake Paul Gives Tyron Woodley A Proposal

During their first faceoff, Jake Paul made a proposal to the former UFC welterweight champion: If Woodley defeats him, Paul would double Woodley’s fight purse. If Paul defeats Woodley, however, then Woodley must donate his fight purse to a charity of Paul’s choice. Woodley’s response was to repeatedly remind Paul that, to use a phrase from his critically dissected rap single “I’ll Beat Yo Ass,” he would, well, beat his…you know.

Peep out the exchange below:

The 5x UFC champ wouldn’t take the bet🤡 @TWooodley you don’t have enough confidence to put your money where your mouth is🤡😭 pic.twitter.com/wF3gxc5Zql — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 3, 2021

For Woodley, this may be one of those times where you look back at an argument and wish you had said the clever comeback that you thought of hours later. Because according to Woodley’s manager, Malki Kawa, Jake Paul needed a rematch clause in order to agree to this bout. So Woodley could have come back with the snap counter of, ‘Oh, yeah? Well, if you’re so confident, why did you need a rematch clause?’ Instead, Woodley evaded the question and offered some impromptu karaoke of his own music.

All in all, it’s hard to criticize the non-response from the former UFC welterweight champ, though. If you had just inked a multi-million-dollar deal, then perhaps you would “dodge” the offer presented by Paul as well. After all, anything can happen in a fight, and a contract like this is once in a lifetime. So Woodley decided to end this game of Deal or No Deal with a briefcase containing an undisclosed amount of money expected to far exceed $1 million.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley takes place August 28 on Showtime pay-per-view.