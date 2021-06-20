Jake Paul Pitches Silva vs Jones Jr On Same Card As Woodley Fight

Gotcha co-main event? A light bulb went off in Jake Paul’s brain after watching Anderson “The Spider” Silva upset Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last night at Tribute to the Kings.

On August 28, Jake Paul will take on his second MMA fighter turned boxing opponent when he faces Tyron Woodley. Say what you want about Paul, but he has already shown that he has a strong promotional mind that knows how to sell an event. He is now extending that talent to that of matchmaker for other bouts on his card after watching Anderson Silva’s win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

After the Tribute to the Kings event concluded, Paul took to Twitter to pitch the following idea to the paying public:

Respect to Anderson Silva @spideranderson on the win….vc é uma lenda brasileira! Would be an honor to have him vs Roy Jones Jr on the same card as Tyron and I — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

“Respect to Anderson Silva @spideranderson on the win….vc é uma lenda brasileira! Would be an honor to have him vs Roy Jones Jr on the same card as Tyron and I.”

Jake Paul wasn’t the only person to extend his respect to Silva. Many people in the MMA community took the time to applaud Silva for his surprising performance. At 46 years old, “The Spider” was able to beat a respected veteran name in boxing in what was only Silva’s third pro boxing match.

As for Paul’s proposal, Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. have flirted with the idea of boxing one another as far back as at least 2017. The fact that Paul paired these two together as a potential co-main event speaks to his knowledge of MMA history or at least the history of Anderson Silva and his career goals.

If Silva and Jones Jr. were to box, though, odds are they would like to do so on their own card. In fact, it was Jake Paul who was in the co-main event slot of a Roy Jones Jr. fight against Mike Tyson last year when Paul knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson. Should Paul and Jones Jr. be on the same card again, it’s likely that Jones Jr. will not be interested in swapping card positions.

Anderson Silva did say after his victory over Cesar Chavez Jr. that he is interested in boxing again, so we’ll keep you posted on when and where that fight is scheduled, including if it’s where Jake Paul wants it to be: August 28 on the same card as his showdown with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.