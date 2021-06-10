Jake Paul To Canelo Alvarez: “I Would Eat You Alive”

Jake Paul caught wind of Canelo Alvarez’s dismissive tweet over the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul event.

Mayweather and Logan Paul mixed it up in an exhibition boxing match this past Sunday night (June 6). The bout went the distance, and no winner was declared. Many expected Mayweather to carry Logan into the later rounds before finishing him but the knockout never occurred.

After the fight, Jake insisted that his brother Logan got the better of “Money.” Jake was actually in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida for the fight. He was initially banned after snatching Mayweather’s hat during a media event but Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions had a change of heart.

Canelo, former Mayweather opponent and the current top pound-for-pound boxer in the sport according to Ring Magazine, weighed in on Mayweather vs. Logan Paul with just one emoji. That ended up being the facepalm emoji, which didn’t sit well with Jake.

Here’s what Jake had to say in response to Canelo’s tweet.

you can’t sell PPV’s



I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Jake and Canelo have been beefing for a few months now. It all began when Canelo expressed his dismay over YouTubers entering the world of boxing. Canelo said he feels the Internet stars are disrespecting the sport.

Things escalated due to an incident following Canelo’s victory over Avni Yildirim back in February. Two people who had no relation to Canelo’s team were seen in the ring wearing Paul vs. Ben Askren shirts during the Mexican star’s post-fight interview. Canelo told the men to leave the ring in no uncertain terms.

Jake responded to the incident in a video posted on social media. Jake called Canelo an “old hater” and claimed Canelo is ducking Caleb Plant, David Benavidez, and Demetrius Andrade.