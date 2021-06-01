Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Officially Set For August 28

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will officially fight on August 28.

After Paul knocked out Ben Askren in the first round back in April several MMA fighters including Woodley called him out. On Monday, it was then revealed Paul and Woodley agreed to fight, and on Tuesday, Paul revealed the bout would take place on August 28 at a location TBD and would be broadcasted on Showtime pay-per-view. The fight will also be a pro bout and take place at 190-pounds. Fans will also likely be in attendance.

Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list.



August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021

This is a big step-up in competition for Paul who’s only 3-0 as a pro boxer. Prior to the KO win over Askren, he knocked out Nate Robinson and TKO’d fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

Paul says he has a list of people he wants to shut up and Woodley just happens to be on that list. He also expects to send him into retirement.

“I have a list of people I plan on shutting up with my fists,” Paul said in a statement provided to ESPN. “And as I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to knock the first one off the list by challenging myself against a five-time UFC champion known for his knockout power. Tyron’s a seasoned striker who has fought the best in the world. I certainly respect his career, but I will be sending Tyron into a permanent siesta on August 28.”

Woodley, meanwhile, says this fight against Paul will be the easiest fight of his career. It will also be the biggest purse of his career.

“Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night,” Woodley said. “Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. I can’t wait to shut this b—- up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA community and boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports.”

Jake Paul did open as the betting favorite over Tyron Woodley. There’s no question this will be a highly-anticipated bout and will be Paul’s toughest test of his career.

Who do you think will win, Jake Paul or Tyron Woodley?