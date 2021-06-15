Jamahal Hill & Paul Craig Party Together After UFC 263 Fight

The beef between Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig has been squashed.

Ahead of their UFC 263 clash this past Saturday night (June 12), Hill and Craig had some bad blood. The two even had a hotel run-in during fight week. In the end, Craig scored a first-round TKO win after dislocating Hill’s arm via armbar and finishing the fight with some punches as Hill’s arm dangled.

The good news for Hill is that his arm wasn’t broken as initially feared. UFC President Dana White informed Joe Rogan during the UFC 263 broadcast that Hill’s arm was popped back in place. Hill later confirmed this on his Twitter account.

After the fight, Hill and Craig embraced, seemingly burying the hatchet. At one point during his armbar submission hold, Craig even pointed to referee Al Guinee, urging him to stop the fight as Hill’s arm had been dislocated. Craig let go of the hold and landed punches until the fight was stopped.

If you had any doubts about Hill and Craig squashing their beef, maybe this will convince you. Hill revealed on social media that he and Craig ended up partying after the fight.

“Me and Paul Craig are good so idc what anybody else is talking, and not only did he get me drunk the whole night, we straight turnt tf up!!! I’m blessed living my dream and meeting some of the most amazing ppl!!!#Stillwinning”

Hill’s defeat to Craig is the first loss of his pro MMA career. As for Craig, he’s now 4-0-1 in his last five outings.