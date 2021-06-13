Jamahal Hill Reacts To UFC 263 Arm Injury

Jamahal Hill has spoken out on his arm injury suffered at UFC 263.

Hill opened up the main card of UFC 263 with Paul Craig. There was a lot of bad blood going into this one and the fight ended in a rather grotesque fashion. Craig grabbed a hold of an armbar off his back and mangled Hill’s arm. It even looked as if the arm broke but referee Al Guinee didn’t stop the fight until Craig rained down some punches as Hill’s arm dangled.

After the fight, UFC President Dana White expressed his displeasure with Guinee’s officiating. He compared Guinee to the infamous referee, Steve Mazzagatti.

Luckily for Hill, the injury wasn’t as bad as initially feared. As it turns out, Hill did not suffer an arm break, rather a dislocation. During the UFC 263 broadcast, White informed Joe Rogan that Hill’s arm was popped back in place and he was feeling good given the circumstances.

Hill took to his Twitter account to assure fight fans that he plans to keep pushing forward.

I'm ok!!! To the ppl that support me I love u all!! @PCraigmma thank u for the lesson I will be back and stronger because of it!!! This is part of the game an I will accept it and keep moving forward!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 13, 2021

With the defeat to Craig, Hill is no longer undefeated in his pro MMA career. “Sweet Dreams” was 8-0, 1 NC going into the fight with Craig. As for the “Bearjew,” he’s now gone 4-0-1 in his last five outings. He hasn’t lost a bout since June 2019.