Jan Blachowicz: Jon Jones Has To Keep His Word & Fight Me

Jan Blachowicz still wants to fight Jon Jones.

The current UFC light heavyweight champion Blachowicz has not forgotten about Jon Jones despite the latter vacating his belt and leaving the 205 pound division in a quest to fight at heavyweight.

In a recent interview with Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast, Blachowicz said that he welcomed a fight with Jones at heavyweight despite being the champion at light heavyweight. The Polish native even expressed that the fight didn’t have to be for a title, just so long that he faces Jones sometime in the future.

“Of course, I can beat him at heavyweight,” Blachowicz said. “We can do this extra fight — not for the [heavyweight] title if he wants — no problem for me. I am going to be ready.

The two seemed likely to fight when Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson back in February 2020 in a title eliminator fight. After the fight, the Polishman even called out Jon Jones who was in the stands in his post-fight interview that the American had promised to fight him. Blachowicz reiterated this claim and expressed that he will not stop talking about it nor will he stop chasing after him.

“He promised me this fight and I will not stop talking about this, after when I beat Corey [Anderson], he promised me this fight,” said Blachowicz. “So he has to keep his word and let’s go, let’s do this. … Anywhere, any weight. I will catch him somewhere in the future.”

The UFC light heavyweight champion is currently on a five-fight winning streak, earning the belt in the process against Dominick Reyes by knocking him out in September last year. In his last fight, Blachowicz defended his crown defeating fan-favorite Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 259 earlier in March.

The Polish power puncher is set to defend his belt again against #1-ranked contender Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 in September. With Jones in a state of limbo in terms of negotiating with the UFC, momentum is certainly on the side of Blachowicz, and a fight with Jones would certainly look to produce fireworks.

Can you see a potential fight between Jan Blachowicz and Jon Jones happening down the line?