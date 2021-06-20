Jan Blachowicz Says Jiri Prochazka Should Fight Aleksandar Rakic To Decide No. 1 Contender

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz believes Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic should fight in a No. 1 contender bout to decide who’s next in line for a title shot.

Blachowicz, 38, will look to defend his title against veteran Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on September 4. It will be the Pole’s second title defense after claiming victory over the previously undefeated Israel Adesanya in a champion vs champion bout in March.

If Blachowicz emerges victorious against Teixeira, it’s unclear who’ll be next in line to face the “legendary Polish power.”

No. 2 ranked light heavyweight Prochazka is the most likely contender following his highlight reel knockouts of Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes. The Czech has taken the UFC by storm in his first two bouts, with fans warming not only to his spectacular knockout power, but unorthodox style and endearing personality.

No. 3 ranked Rakic, while not on the same rising star trajectory as Prochazka, also has a strong claim for a title shot. The Serb is riding a two-fight win streak after defeating Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, and is now 6-1 in the UFC.

Magomed Ankalaev, who’s on a six-fight win streak, has also been thrown into the title contender conversation, albeit with an outsiders chance.

Jan Blachowicz Weighs In On Title Contender Conversation

Asked who he thinks should be next in line for the belt, Jan Blachowicz told James Lynch that Prochazka and Rakic should fight for the privilege in a No. 1 contender bout. And the Pole isn’t counting out dark horse Ankalaev either.

“I believe that I will beat Glover and I will defend my belt again. After that, maybe they’re going to give me Jiri. I think he needs to do one more fight against Rakic, then we’re gonna know who’s going to be the next contender for the belt. And a lot of people forget about (Magomed) Ankalaev. He’s also in the game and maybe one of these guys will be my next opponent after Glover,” Blachowicz said (h/t BJPENN.COM).

What do you think? Should Jiri Prochazka fight Aleksandar Rakic to decide the next title contender?