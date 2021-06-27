Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira Gets A New Date & Likely Destination

Jan Blachowicz’s next title defense against Glover Teixeira has reportedly been moved to October 30 instead of the originally planned September date.

As reported by AG Fight on Sunday, Jan Blachowicz’s light heavyweight title bout against Glover Teixeira is now being targeted for UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi this October. By the time the bout occurs, Teixeira will have just turned 42 years old.

Following his victory over Thiago Santos last November, the veteran made a push to be selected to be Jan Blachowicz’s first title defense. After having turned 41 one month prior to this win, Teixeira wanted to make good on the time his career has left and strike while the iron was hot. Unfortunately for him, the UFC opted to go with Israel Adesanya instead.

Blachowicz was able to defeat Adesanya via unanimous decision and has now turned his attention to Teixeira, but this will be a slow attention span over to the Brazilian. The fight will now take place even later than originally planned, setting back Teixeira even more and adding to what will be a nearly one-year layoff to the aging #1 contender.

In the meantime, one name that has emerged at the front of the queue awaiting the winner of this bout is Jiří Procházka, who defeated recent title challenger Dominick Reyes last month and is currently ranked #2, directly behind Teixeira. Blachowicz believes Procházka should face #3-ranked Aleksandar Rakic to determine who will receive the next title shot after Teixeira.

There are currently no other bouts announced for the UFC 267 lineup, but MMA News will keep you posted as fights are added to this card.