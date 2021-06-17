Jeremy Stephens: Jake Paul Might Knock Tyron Woodley Out

Jeremy Stephens isn’t ruling out a possible knockout win for Jake Paul over Tyron Woodley.

Paul has been making waves in the world of combat sports. He has been known to ruffle some feathers and that ability has garnered him the attention of many MMA fighters. Back in April, Paul stopped Ben Askren via first-round TKO in a boxing match. In August, he will meet Askren’s longtime friend and training partner, Woodley.

Speaking to James Lynch for MMA News, Stephens said Paul’s got a special quality about him and wouldn’t doubt a knockout victory over Woodley come fight night.

“I think Jake Paul’s got some skills, man. I think a lot of people kind of estimate this guy. I think he actually is gonna do really well against Tyron Woodley, and he might knock him out. And he’s got the money, and the training, and he’s surrounded himself with really good people, and he’s an athletic freak. And he’s not afraid to put himself out there. I’m kinda diggin’ this guy.”

Stephens isn’t the only UFC fighter who is giving Paul his respect ahead of the YouTuber’s fight against Woodley. Former champ-champ Henry Cejudo outright predicted that Woodley would get knocked out by Paul in their August showdown.

Jake’s brother, Logan, has also been in the spotlight when it comes to combat sports. Logan recently took on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. Logan survived all eight rounds and no official winner was determined.

Stephens is set to go one-on-one with Mateusz Gamrot on July 17. It’s a pivotal fight for Stephens, who has gone 0-4, 1 NC in his last five outings. He hasn’t won a fight since February 2018.