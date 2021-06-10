Jessica Andrade Vs. Cynthia Calvillo Scheduled For UFC 266

Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade is returning to action against Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266.

The news was first revealed by MMA reporter Carlos Contreras Legaspi. As it stands, UFC 266 is expected to take place on September 25, 2021. With three losses in her last four bouts, certainly, there is some pressure on the Brazilian to perform and get back to her winning ways against Calvillo.

BREAKING: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Jessica Andrade targeted for #UFC266 on September 25th. (Per sources) https://t.co/77prLj54it — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) June 10, 2021

“BREAKING: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Jessica Andrade targeted for #UFC266 on September 25th. (Per sources)” Carlos Contreras Legaspi reported.

UFC 266 is headlined by light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz defending his title against the seasoned veteran Glover Teixeira.

Andrade holds a professional record of 21-9 and is revered for her finishing abilities. While Jessica Andrade competed at strawweight and captured the belt in the respective weight class, as of recently, “Bate Astaca” moved to the flyweight division. The former champion challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the title back in April. The Brazilian title contender would lose the bout, trapped in a crucifix and TKO’d by elbows.

Fans last saw Cynthia Calvillo compete in November where she suffered a unanimous decision loss to former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian. Prior to her 2021 loss, Calvillo put on a strong performance against Jessica Eye back in June of 2020.

Without a doubt, this fight will serve as a barometer for where both fighters stand in the flyweight division. While there is no location or venue set at the moment, we at least know the pay-per-view event will be topped by a title fight.

Who do you think comes out on top in this flyweight battle?