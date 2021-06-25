Joe Rogan Criticizes PFL For Its “Confusing” And “Wacky” System

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has criticized PFL for “confusing the sh-t” out of fans with their unique scoring system.

This comes ahead of the promotion’s latest event , PFL 6, which takes place tonight at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The main card, which features the second PFL appearance for former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis and another main event for MMA’s newest sensation Kayla Harrison, will get underway at 10 PM EST on ESPN 2.

But while the promotion has certainly seen its popularity rise with every season, experienced MMA analyst Joe Rogan remains sceptical about the PFL scoring system, which sees points awarded depending on how and when a fight is won.

Speaking while he interviewed UFC Hall of Famer Don Frye on the Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster explained the scoring system adopted by the PFL. He admitted that he isn’t convinced by it.

“They have real good fighters over there. Some real good fighters but they have some wacky thing that they do where you get a certain amount of points for submission, certain amount of points for a knockout and then you move ahead. But you’re scoring, and they call it the playoffs and then you’re moving towards this eventual million-dollar tournament that they put together.” (H/T EssentiallySports)

The 53-year-old went on to express his own difficulties at following the “wacky” system.

“But their thing is weird, the way they have it set up. Like if you win, but if you win in the first round you get extra points. If you miss weight, you lose a point so it’s a hard to follow system. Even for me, who’s a big fan if the sport, I can’t follow their system. You got great fighters but you’re confusing the shit out of people with this wacky system.”

Joe Rogan (Photo credit: Joe Rogan Experience, YouTube)

Tonight’s PFL card looks set to have major implications for this season’s playoffs. Having been upset in his PFL debut against Clay Collard, Pettis’ meeting with Raush Manfio is make or break for his chances of qualification.

With the heavyweight division threatening to steal the show and the unbeaten Harrison headlining against Belgium’s Cindy Dandois, the event promises to be must watch.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s opinion on the PFL scoring system?