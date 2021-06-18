Masvidal Tells Edwards To “Say It To My Face” As Feud Continues

UFC welterweight contenders Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards have exchanged words over Twitter after “Gamebred” reignited their feud.

The pair’s tweets came after Masvidal commented on Edwards’ UFC 263 fight against Nate Diaz while speaking to the media this week. In a five-round war with the Stockton native, Edwards looked largely comfortable aside from a frantic final minute in which he was badly rocked. Although Masvidal admitted it was a good performance, the two-time title challenger suggested that Edwards can’t find finishes and is “not a fighter.”

It didn’t take long for “Rocky” to respond to his foe’s comments. Taking to Twitter, Edwards poked fun at Masvidal’s last Octagon appearance.

That boy awake 😂 the last time he said that he got put to sleep 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/TkBcTm29p4 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 17, 2021

“That boy awake the last time he said that he got put to sleep”

Edwards is, of course, referencing Jorge Masvidal’s defeat to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261. Ahead of their championship rematch, the 36-year-old had claimed that he couldn’t feel the power of “The Nigerian Nightmare.” After being slept by a vicious right hand, he certainly felt it the second time around.

Masvidal’s response was short and simple. He encouraged the Englishman to repeat his words to him in person.

“Say it to my face”

Masvidal also finished the tweet with a hashtag referencing the infamous “three piece and a soda” that he delivered to Edwards backstage at UFC London in 2019. That backstage altercation was the start of what’s been a lengthy rivalry between the pair.

Say it to my face 😉 #3pcanda🥤 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 18, 2021

Edwards may well get the chance to say whatever he wants to Masvidal’s face soon. Despite defeating Diaz and extending his unbeaten run to 10 fights, UFC president Dana White has suggested that he still isn’t next in line for a 170-pound title shot.

After reiterating Colby Covington‘s position at the top of the contender tree, White said a matchup between Edwards and Masvidal makes sense next.

Who do you think will win if Masvidal and Edwards finally meet inside the Octagon?