Julio Cesar Chavez Urges Son To Retire Following Anderson Silva Loss

Julio Cesar Chavez isn’t pleased with the efforts of his sons, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Omar Chavez.

On June 19, Chavez Jr. took on former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva in a pro boxing match. After the first two rounds, it was clear that Silva was the fresher fighter of the two and he began to pick up some steam. Chavez Jr. had issues with Silva’s awkward movement, at least by boxing standards. The bout went the distance and Silva was awarded the split decision victory.

After the fight, Chavez Jr. says he believed the fight should’ve been scored a draw.

“I did good, I just had some problems breathing plus my ribs were kind of hurt. The cut didn’t affect me at all. I thought it could have been a draw.”

Also on the card was Omar, who had a trilogy fight with Ramon Alvarez. Omar lost via unanimous decision.

Chavez Sr., who took on Hector Camacho Jr. in the event’s headliner, said that his sons ought to retire after their performances (h/t BoxingScene.com).

“I prefer that they retire if they are not going to prepare correctly. They do not prepare in the best way possible to fight.”

This was Silva’s third pro boxing match. He was a heavy underdog going into the bout and it’s hard to blame the oddsmakers. After all, Chavez Jr. is a former world boxing champion while Silva is 46 years old and his best days are behind him as far as MMA goes.

Still, “The Spider” defied the odds.