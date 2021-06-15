Justin Gaethje Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

After a rumor spread on social media that Justin Gaethje was possibly retiring, the former title challenger shut that down right quick.

Fans last saw Gaethje perform in the biggest fight of his life when he took on the unbeaten former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254. Without a doubt, many believed Gaethje to have some of the tools required to combat Khabib’s style. For instance, Gaethje’s leg kicks were a big story heading into the fight, however, that turned out to not be the case as the NCAA Division I wrestler would suffer defeat via triangle choke that left him unconscious.

Despite not fighting since last October, the former title challenger isn’t going anywhere. However, it seems a training partner believes something totally different.

When asked about “The Highlight”, the 3-0 LFA fighter Ryan Charlebois expressed that Gaethje is frustrated with the UFC. Additionally, Charlebois went so far as to say Gaethje is even considering retirement.

Following the unsubstantiated rumors made by Charlebois, Justin Gaethje refutes the outlandish claims.

This is straight BS. I’m far from done from chasing that high. I’m also guessing this dude fabricated this entire thing 😂 https://t.co/NVccYeRH0l — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 15, 2021

In the end, Gaethje laughed off the notion of retirement and reiterated that he still has a high left to chase inside the Octagon. At the moment, the former UFC title challenger does not have a fight booked, but options are beginning to unfasten as we approach the second quarter of 2021.

Prior to the title loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the stand-up brawler amassed a four-fight win streak and is the only fighter ever to finish Tony Ferguson in the UFC. Now, with a new lightweight champion, there are plenty of viable options, but it seems many are clamoring for a matchup between “The Highlight” and fellow former title challenger Michael Chandler, who is open to facing Gaethje.

Who would be an ideal opponent for Justin Gaethje when he returns to the Octagon?