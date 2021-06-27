Justin Jaynes Addresses The Public After Massive $25K Bet Goes Awry

Don’t feel sorry for Justin Jaynes after losing $25,000 yesterday because he isn’t feeling sorry for himself.

Any MMA gambler can tell you that one of the worst ways to lose a bet is via split decision, especially if it’s a parlay. In Jaynes’s case, there was no parlay; it was a one-legger. But the pain he experienced was worse than any bettor’s because he didn’t just bet big on the fighter; he was the fighter!

At UFC Vegas 30, Justin Jaynes took on Charles Rosa on the preliminary card. Heading into the bout, Jaynes made a bold revelation: He and his team were betting the entire fight purse on this bout!

Fight Day Arrives

The day arrived, and it was time for Jaynes to seize his vindication by putting his money where his mouth is after expressing big confidence heading into UFC Vegas 30.

Today is the day I risk everything. My career is on the line, my money is on the line, and I am prepared for any outcome. JAYNES TRAIN 🚂 “ALL ABOARD” #jaynestrained pic.twitter.com/ah8D8FJjIR — Justin Jaynes (@JustinJaynesMMA) June 26, 2021

“Today is the day I risk everything. My career is on the line, my money is on the line, and I am prepared for any outcome. JAYNES TRAIN “ALL ABOARD #jaynestrained“

As the fight was drawing to its conclusion, Jaynes did all he could in his efforts to leave it out of the hands of the judges and secure the bag!

However, when the judges’ scorecards were read, Jaynes’ disappointment and heartache were visible, as was Charles Rosa’s jubilance at the split decision going his way. Shortly after the fight, Jaynes was ready to face the music and to do so with his head held high sans any regrets.

On Sunday, Jaynes doubled down on being regretless and remains prepared to face the future undeterred.

I said it before the fight and I’ll say it again. I was prepared for all outcomes. If anyone thinks me losing this bet is going to break me they are sadly mistaken #jaynestrained https://t.co/2jV0kAUFzV — Justin Jaynes (@JustinJaynesMMA) June 27, 2021

Justin Jaynes is currently 16-8 as a professional and 0-4 in the UFC. So while Jaynes may have his confidence intact after losing $25,000, he may not be able to say the same for his job in the coming days.

It bears pointing out that Jaynes never did post a betting ticket of his alleged $25K bet, so it’s possible he is taking fans for a ride and that the joke is on us. For the sake of his bank account, let’s hope that’s the case.