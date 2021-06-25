Justin Jaynes & Team To Bet Entire Fight Purse On UFC Vegas 30 Fight

UFC featherweight Justin Jaynes has revealed that he’s betting his entire fight purse on himself for his UFC Vegas 30 fight.

During this weekend’s prelims, Jaynes is set to face nine-fight UFC veteran Charles Rosa. “Boston Strong” has faced the likes of Yair Rodriguez, Shane Burgos, Dennis Siver and Bryce Mitchell since signing with the promotion in 2014.

While Rosa is coming off a loss against Darrick Minner in February, a defeat in the same month for Jaynes extended his losing streak to three fights. Setbacks against Gavin Tucker, Gabriel Benitez and Devonte Smith have followed his explosive debut victory last June.

“Guitar Hero” will look to replicate his performance against Frank Camacho when he makes his fifth walk to the Octagon on Saturday.

For what could be a make or break fight for his career in the UFC, Jaynes has taken a unique approach to getting himself motivated for his upcoming bout.

In an interview with Overtime Heroics, the 31-year-old revealed that, along with his team, he’s betting his entire fight purse on himself.

“As soon as the betting line comes out between Justin Jaynes and Charles Rosa, I’m putting my entire fight contract on myself, and my coaches are doing that as well. I’m betting close to 25K that I’m winning my fight because that’s how much I believe in myself.”

Having seen the dream start to his UFC career become more distant with each defeat, Jaynes knows what’s at stake this weekend.

“This is all in for me, and if I lose this fight, I do not get paid and my coaches do not get paid either. And that won’t be as bad as losing my job of being in the UFC.“

The UFC Vegas 30 card will be headlined by an intriguing heavyweight contest between Alexander “Drago” Volkov and unbeaten Frenchman Ciryl Gane.

With the likes of Ovince Saint Preux, Andre Fili, Tim Means and Renato Moicano all in action, this weekend’s event looks set to be an exciting watch.

