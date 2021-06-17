Kamaru Usman Empathizes With Conor McGregor & His “Tough Life”

Kamaru Usman is letting out his more sensitive side by empathizing with UFC megastar Conor McGregor and his “tough” life.

Like any wildly successful professional MMA fighter, Kamaru Usman is known to show no mercy whatsoever inside the cage. He has even described himself as the judge, jury, and executioner, prepared to exact punishment on the citizens who become victims after committing the treasonous act of trying to overthrow the welterweight king.

But wouldn’t you know it, this face has been known to showcase his softer side every now and then:

“The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman

For instance, Usman has shared that prior to kicking ass and taking names for a living, he actually wanted to be a marriage counselor. You can even catch some of his pro bono work here.

And now, Usman is showing empathy to someone he was trading barbs with not too long ago, “The Notorious” Conor McGregor (h/t Talksport.com).

“My daddy used to always say, ‘Everybody loves the chair, but while they’re chairing, they can’t make the move,’” Usman said on the True Geordie Podcast.

The Softer Side Of Kamaru Usman

“That’s exactly what Conor feels like and I know it – it’s tough. I know it’s hard being Conor, I know it’s hard. I am a champion and I know how hard it is to be the champion now. I can’t imagine what Conor’s going through, that’s got to be hard because you can’t do anything – people can’t wait to move because now people are just waiting to rub it in your face.”

There was plenty of “face-rubbing” after McGregor’s most recent outing, a second-round TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The sting of defeat hurts men of every tier of fame and esteem, but when you reach the unprecedented level that McGregor has in our sport, it’s a case of “The bigger they are, the harder they fall.”

For Usman, he admits that he can’t help but feel for McGregor when he experiences such a fall along with all the pointing, laughing, and ridicule that accompanies it.

“Of course you’ve got the money, you’ve got all this, you’ve got all that, but bro, you got knocked out in your last fight,” Usman continued. “And then you’ve [won] one in your last four or five fights, something like that, people can’t wait to throw that in your face. So yeah, it’s a tough life to lead.”

Usman is inadvertently proving his own point to some degree, as even he is exaggerating McGregor’s current hardships as a competitor. McGregor has not won one in four or five fights but is 2-2 in his last four and has won three out of his last five fights. This slip by Usman illustrates that when someone as famous as McGregor loses, it carries the weight and scrutiny of at least two losses.

Still, even when McGregor loses, he remains the biggest draw in the history of the promotion and was recently ranked #1 on the Forbes 2021 list of highest-paid athletes. So while it’s nice of Usman to empathize with his fellow fighter, it’s safe to say that McGregor has enough blessings in life to cope when the going gets tough.

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman? Does Conor McGregor lead a “tough life?”