Kamaru Usman Tackles The Issue Of Fighter Pay

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on the UFC’s fighter pay debate.

This comes after a number of the promotion’s contracted fighters spoke out about the money they receive for entering the Octagon. The movement to bring fighter pay to the top of the agenda began when Jon Jones took to social media to air his frustrations on the matter.

The UFC attempted to book a title fight between the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and Francis Ngannou. Jones remained firm on his demands and the UFC are instead looking to book the championship fight with Derrick Lewis.

I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

Most recently, Brazil’s Paulo Costa made headlines by dropping out of his scheduled main event matchup with Jared Cannonier. Like Jones, “Borrachinha” cited money as the reason behind his withdrawal.

UFC needs to pay me as main fighter to have fighting in main events.

Youtubers are showing all disgrace on this business. — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 5, 2021

And now, during an appearance on the True Geordie Podcast, Kamaru Usman has chimed in with his view on the fighter pay debate.

Usman says that despite not specifically getting into the sport for the money, it feels as if guys like Jake Paul and Logan Paul are cutting the queue.

“I didn’t get into it (MMA) necessarily for the money. I didn’t get into it for that aspect. of course I wanted the money, but it was for the fact that I wanted to compete and I wanted to be the best at what I was doing…So now, when you get to see all these guys that are actually now there making that money, it’s almost like they cut the line.”

Despite agreeing that fighters should earn more for competing, Usman says the situation doesn’t personally bother him to the same extent as others.

“But I’m content with myself because that wasn’t my goal. This is their goal, for them to be famous, for them to (say) ‘I’m a fighter’ when you’re not you know, you haven’t fought the level of opposition or competition yet…That’s not really my goal, so I don’t care about that aspect.”

Dana White Wraps UFC Welterweight Belt Around Kamaru Usman. Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“The Nigerian Nightmare” did go on to say that the amount the likes of the Paul brothers are making transitioning into combat sports has certainly been an eye-opener.

“But it does open eyes, like, this is the amount of money that we can make, why aren’t we making that? And we are actually fighters who are fighting that level of opposition…Could we be making more? Absolutely. Should we make more? Yes. You know, give me all the money in the world, let me have it all in my bank account, but I guarantee you it’s still not going to be enough.”

What do you make of Usman’s view on fighter pay?