Kayla Harrison Unenthused About Cindy Dandois Matchup

On June 25 at PFL 6, Kayla Harrison will once again strap on the MMA gloves, but the former Olympian isn’t ecstatic about who she is fighting.

Kayla Harrison is 9-0 with an unblemished record in MMA. Her accolades continue to accumulate as the former Judoka won the PFL season against Larissa Pacheco in 2019 to secure the $1 million cash prize. Just over a month ago, Harrison returned to the PFL cage and took on Mariana Morais, and once again, Harrison proved why she is so dominant with a ground-and-pound TKO victory.

Dandois is a seasoned veteran in the fight game. With a 16-6 record, Dandois competed on the same card as Harrison, however, the two fighters had vastly different results. Despite a valiant effort, Dandois lost a unanimous decision against Kaitlin Young. After hearing of some of the personal issues that Dandois is going through, it seems Kayla Harrison is reluctant to fight the fellow cohort.

“Well, to be honest, I was not super pumped about it,” Harrison told MMA Junkie. “This is the one girl I didn’t want to fight – not stylistically or anything. I listened to an interview that she did where, I don’t know, she has six kids, and her mom just died of cancer, and this is her last hurrah. And I was like, ‘Damn, I really don’t want to put the nail in the coffin.’” (h/t Fansided)

In the end, Harrison is a consummate professional and won’t let emotions get in the way of her performance at PFL 6. As a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Harrison isn’t looking past Dandois and can appreciate her winning record. Additionally, the two fighters will serve as the main event for the upcoming PFL 6 show.

Do you believe Kayla Harrison will continue her reign of terror in PFL or has she met her match?