Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois Gets Top Billing For PFL 6

Kayla Harrison’s next fight has been announced and it’ll be against Cindy Dandois.

Harrison vs. Dandois is set to headline PFL 6 inside Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. The lightweight showdown will be held on June 25. PFL made the announcement earlier today (June 1). The main card will air live on ESPN2 with the prelims airing on ESPN+.

PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo, had the following to say on PFL 6.

“There were a lot of exciting knockouts that took place during PFL 3 for the heavyweight and women’s lightweight divisions and as the Regular Season concludes, all these fighters will be looking for an early stoppage to secure their spots in the playoffs. Many of our world-class athletes can still qualify for the PFL playoffs but just about all of them are facing a win or go home scenario. I can’t wait to watch what happens next on June 25.”

In addition to Harrison vs. Dandois, PFL 6 will also feature the return of Fabricio Werdum. After having his knockout loss to Renan Ferreira overturned, “Vai Cavalo” will share the cage with Brandon Sayles. Speaking of Ferreira, he’ll also be on the main card. Ferreira goes one-on-one with Ali Isaev. Denis Goltsov vs. Mohammed Usman will also be featured on the main card.

Take a look at the full card for PFL 6.

Main Card (ESPN2)

Kayla Harrison vs. Cindy Dandois

Ali Isaev vs. Renan Ferreira

Denis Goltsov vs. Mohammed Usman

Fabricio Werdum vs. Brandon Sayles

Prelims (ESPN+)