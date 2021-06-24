Kevin Lee Out Of UFC 264 Fight With Sean Brady Due To Injury

Kevin Lee will no longer be fighting Sean Brady at UFC 264.

Lee vs. Brady was set to take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 10. It was going to be featured on the preliminary portion of a card headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3.

That is no longer the case as Lee has gone down with an injury. Brady revealed the news on his Instagram account.

“Unfortunately I will not be fighting Kevin Lee July 10th from my understanding he has suffered an injury and had to pull out of the fight

“My team is hoping to rebook the fight for August.

“Thank you to all my family friends and fans who support me this is just a speed bump on my journey to being champ.”

MMA News’ Cole Shelton confirmed that Lee has suffered a minor injury.

Just spoke to Kevin Lee over text. He says the injury is minor and he wants to be back at UFC 265 on August 7. His preference is to get the Brady fight rebooked. #UFC264 — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) June 24, 2021

It’s a tough break for Lee, who had recovered from surgery for a torn ACL. He hasn’t competed since March 2020 when he was submitted by Charles Oliveira.

For Brady, this was set to be his biggest opportunity. Lee is ranked number 11 on the official UFC lightweight rankings. Brady is number 14 on the welterweight list. This was set to be Lee’s second fight at 170 pounds.

MMAFighting.com reached out to Brady after word broke of Lee’s injury. The unbeaten welterweight isn’t likely to stay on the UFC 264 card.

“I’m gonna hit the refresh. I want a top-15 [opponent], or to be rebooked with Lee. We will see what comes out of it.”