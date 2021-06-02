Kevin Lee Says Fight Against Usman Needs To Be Made Someday

After his loss to Charles Oliveira, Kevin Lee was inspired by Kamaru Usman‘s UFC 262 performance and says that is one of the reasons he’s moving up in weight.

Lee will return to the 170lbs weight class to take on another undefeated fighter in Sean Brady. Prior to being paired with Brady, Kevin Lee was finished by champion Oliveira with a nasty guillotine choke. However, after taking a hiatus since the loss, it seems after watching welterweight champ Usman perform, Kevin Lee has a newfound outlook on his UFC career. In particular, the former lightweight believes he’s in a prime position to make a run for the welterweight title.

While Kevin Lee has had plenty of success at lightweight, it seems “The Motown Phenom” is confident that 170lbs will be his new home. The former interim title challenger insists that Usman’s knockout over Jorge Masvidal reignited his competitive flame and title aspirations.

“At the Kamaru Usman fight,” Lee told “The Schmo” of his decision to move up. “After he beat Masvidal the way that he beat him, I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s me. I’m big too.’ This is the first time that I’ve ever lifted, really ever since college, so it’s been over 10 years since I’ve really lifted weights. But to come back off the knee surgeries, I’ve been doing a lot of weight lifting, and I’m moving around middleweights and stuff, so I’m ready.”

Admittingly, Kevin Lee accepts that a fight with Usman down the line is certainly a possibility as the two have locked eyes before. Although, the 29-year old wrestler knows that his full attention must be focused on Brady for now.

“I’m already at the top of the division,” Lee said. “Me and Kamaru have locked eyes before, and I feel like that’s a match that needs to be made eventually. But for this one, I’m taking Sean Brady’s spot. He’s top 15, but he hasn’t fought anybody yet. He’s still young in his career. I mean, we’re the same age, but I’ve kind of done everything that he’s done twice almost. His biggest win is over Jake Matthews; I beat him five years ago. It took me a round to do it, it took him three rounds, so I’m here to take his spot.”

In the end, Lee understands how important this welterweight fight is to his career. With only winning one of his last four fights, there is little doubt that Lee won’t bring a furious pace to the Octagon, and judging how he’s performed against unbeaten contenders before, this fight should deliver action in wholesale.