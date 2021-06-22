Khabib Reacts To Mayweather-Paul Outcome, Open To Exhibition Bout?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his take on the outcome of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul.

Mayweather vs. Paul took place in early June. It was an exhibition boxing match, which aired live on Showtime PPV. The bout went all eight rounds and no official winner was declared.

There has been an uptick in “freak show” fights as of late. Logan’s brother, Jake, scored a first-round TKO victory over Ben Askren back in April. Jake will take on former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match in August. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort will meet boxing legend, Oscar De La Hoya, in an exhibition boxing match on Sept. 11.

Nurmagomedov gave his take on Mayweather vs. Paul during a press conference hyping up his Eagle FC 37 event (h/t RT Sport).

“What’s there to say? They came out, made money. It’s purely business. There was no competitive aspect to it. Old Mayweather came out, they sparred and made money. What else is there to say? How do I feel about it? The guys decided to make money. Should I tell them to not make money and not to fight? They came out, put on a show, and earned what—tens of millions.”

A blog called “Hundred Bucks” then asked Khabib whether or not he’d considered competing in an exhibition boxing match. “The Eagle” had a rather clever answer.

“I have no interest in doing something like that yet. If you give me a bit more than a ‘Hundred Bucks,’ I’ll think about it.”

Nurmagomedov is retired from pro MMA competition. He left the sport with a perfect record of 29-0. “The Eagle” also retired as the UFC Lightweight Champion. During his career, Khabib defeated the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Edson Barboza, and Rafael dos Anjos to name a few.