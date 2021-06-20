Korean Zombie: Max Holloway Lacks Punching Power So I Can Beat Him

Fresh from his victory at UFC Vegas 29, featherweight Korean Zombie delivered a mic drop moment by declaring he can easily outmatch Max Holloway for punching power.

The Korean Zombie, otherwise known as Chan Sung Jung, sent a statement to the featherweight division Saturday night with a dominant unanimous decision win over Dan Ige.

Jung put on a crisp display of mixed martial arts, landing a series of well-timed takedowns and sharp punches with poise and efficiency. It was the 34-year-old’s fourth victory in six fights and places him firmly back into the title contender conversation.

PHOTO: MMAFIGHTING.COM

Speaking at the post fight press conference, the Korean Zombie said the rich display of stand-up and ground game he offered Ige was as per his game plan going into the fight.

“Yeah, so everybody thought it was gonna be a brawl, and he was actually willing to brawl in there,” said Jung through a translator when asked about the fight turning out differently to fan expectations. “But then it was the fight-ready coaches’ game plan to actually mix it up, take him down, stuff like that. So after the first round and second round, he realized that he didn’t have to do that. And the game plan was working, so he continued to do so. And this fight really gave him the confidence to realize that he can mix it up, and he can be a world champion.”

Korean Zombie Says He Can Beat Max Holloway, Disses His Lack Of Punching Power

Jung’s victory over Ige bodes well for the Korean to make a fresh run at the title. In October last year, his chances of landing an immediate title shot were dashed when he was soundly beaten by Brian Ortega in a title eliminator bout.

With Ortega set to face champion Alexander Volkanvoski at UFC 266 on September 25, Jung was asked what he thought of Max Holloway as a potential next opponent.

Answering in English, the Korean Zombie delivered a shot across the bow of the widely-regarded featherweight GOAT.

“Max, he doesn’t have punching power. But I have punching power. I can beat him,” said Jung, before flashing a smile at the assembled press.

What do you think? How would Korean Zombie match up in a potential bout with Max Holloway?