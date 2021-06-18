Korean Zombie Thinks Loss To Ige Would Kill His Status As A Contender

Ahead of his fight with Dan Ige, Chan Sung Jung, AKA The Korean Zombie, believes a loss this weekend will erase the effort he has put in to become a contender.

At UFC Vegas 29, Korean Zombie will fight Ige in his first fight of 2021. Previously, Korean Zombie fought Brian Ortega and, to the surprise of many, was out-struck handily. To be more specific, the upcoming title challenger Brian Ortega more than doubled the strikes of Zombie with 127 strikes vs. Zombie’s 62.

Admittedly, Korean Zombie claims he didn’t know who Dan Ige was, but after watching his war with Calvin Kattar, Zombie is excited to get back into the spotlight and put on a brawl.

“Dan’s a brawler. If he wants to brawl, I’ll more than welcome that kind of fight,” Korean Zombie said at BJ Penn and other reporters on media day. “I thought a lot of people were saying that about Ortega, too, that he was going to brawl with me. I was ready for that and it never happened. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Following his 5-round unanimous decision loss to Ortega, who is now fighting for the title, there is certainly a hint of envy on Jung’s end considering had he won his last fight, he would be the one fighting for the featherweight championship.

Despite expecting a war against Ortega and not getting one, Zombie is ready to put on a statement performance, as he understands that a loss to Ige will remove him from title contention.

“I definitely look at the rankings. I still believe I’m in title contention, and my goal is to win a world title,” Korean Zombie said. “If for some what-odd reason that I do lose this fight, then maybe I will be kind of an exciting fighter.”

With his eyes still fixated on the UFC title, Korean Zombie will look to capitalize on his Octagon time and right his ship back to title contention. Meanwhile, Ige will enter the featherweight contest this weekend on a one-fight win streak with his most recent success coming by way of TKO against Gavin Tucker back in March.

The two featherweights are set to collide at UFC Vegas 29 as the main event, and the card will take place inside the UFC Apex Facility tomorrow night, June 19.