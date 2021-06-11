Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter LIVE STREAM Info, Results & Highlights

The celebrity boxing craze continues tonight with two recognizable names from different industries.

Tonight (June 11), former NBA star Lamar Odom will go one-on-one with pop star Aaron Carter. This will be a three-round exhibition boxing match. UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell will serve as the referee. The action is being held inside the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Odom has predicted a first-round knockout win over Carter. Carter has admitted that this matchup is like David vs. Goliath. With that said, Carter has also claimed to be a natural street fighter. He aims to prove that he’s more than just a music producer.

Also set for the card will be a grudge match to settle a long feud between rapper Peter Gunz and music executive Cisco Rosado. The two have been beefing since their time on Love & Hip-Hop. They will finally settle things inside the boxing ring.

In addition, former boxing world champion Tim Witherspoon will go one-on-one with “The Latin Lover” Hazel Roche. Wideneck vs. Drew Mournet will open up the card.

Odom vs. Carter Live Stream Info

The Odom vs. Carter event will begin at 9 p.m. ET. Those hoping to catch the action can do so by ordering the event on FITE TV. The asking price is $29.99.

We’ll be bringing you live results as well as highlights throughout the night. Keep refreshing this page throughout the night for live updates.

Odom vs. Carter (9 p.m. ET, FITE TV)