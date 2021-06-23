Leon Edwards & Belal Muhammad Trade Barbs On Social Media

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad haven’t exactly been exchanging pleasantries.

Back in March, Edwards and Muhammad shared the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 21. The bout ended in a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad. Edwards moved on to defeat Nate Diaz at UFC 263, while Muhammad also competed on the card, beating Demian Maia.

Muhammad has been gunning for a rematch with Edwards. He recently expressed his belief that “Rocky” hasn’t done enough to earn a UFC Welterweight Title opportunity.

Edwards responded to Muhammad’s comments with a one-word insult.

😂😂😂 clown — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 22, 2021

Muhammad fired back, taking a shot at Edwards getting punched by Jorge Masvidal backstage following a UFC London event back in 2019.

Aren’t you the guy that got 3 piece and soda’d ? https://t.co/uPcNyhGI3Y — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 22, 2021

Edwards reminded Muhammad that he could’ve easily approached him during UFC 263 fight week if he truly wanted to talk tough.

Where was this energy in person I just sin you fight week n you couldn’t even look at me you walk past with you head down 😂😂 wtf is happening here https://t.co/j7kVm7zzQc — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 23, 2021

As it stands now, Edwards sits at the number three spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings. Muhammad is ranked at number nine.

Edwards has gone 9-0, 1 NC in his last 10 outings. Muhammad is 5-0, 1 NC in his last six bouts.

What’s next for Edwards is unknown. UFC President Dana White says Colby Covington will be next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman‘s 170-pound gold.