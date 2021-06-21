Leon Edwards Will Not Even Consider Jorge Masvidal Fight Unless…

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards has revealed his intention to wait for a title shot rather than fight Jorge Masvidal later this year.

This comes after Dana White reiterated that Colby Covington is still next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s 170-pound belt. The UFC president’s comments came despite Edwards’ victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 263.

In a five-round war with the Stockton native, “Rocky” dominated the fight aside from a last-minute rally from Diaz.

Some words of advice Diaz gave the Englishman after their bout seem to have resonated with Edwards.

Despite being unbeaten in 10 fights, with his last defeat dating back to his first meeting with Usman in 2015, White suggested that Leon Edwards should face long-time rival Jorge Masvidal before he receives a title opportunity.

In an interview with the UFC’s John Gooden, the Jamaican-born welterweight announced his desire to wait for his championship fight, rather than enter the Octagon with “Gamebred.”

“I know they’re talking about Masvidal but I’ve been asking to fight Masvidal f*cking two or three years ago,” Edwards said. “Like, running him down but he kept turning me down and saying ‘Nah, I don’t want to fight,’ even though the UFC wanted it. Now I feel he’s just been chinned for the world title, I don’t feel I need to do that now. I’ll wait for my title shot. I worked hard to get here and that’s just more time to plan.”

The pair’s rivalry dates back to 2019 when a backstage altercation at UFC London led to Masvidal delivering the infamous “three piece and a soda” to Edwards.

Despite turning his nose at Dana White‘s desire to finally book a fight with Masvidal, Edwards did reveal one factor that could convince him to face the two-time title challenger.

“Let’s just see how it plays out,” Edwards said. “If they come to me with a good deal and good money, probably. I might think about it. But right now my mind is totally focused on the world title shot….”

Do you think Leon Edwards deserves a title shot after his victory over Diaz?