Logan Paul Aims To Retire As Earth’s Best Boxer After KOing Mayweather

It seems Logan Paul has mapped out his plans for after he is done taking on the boxing legend Floyd Mayweather this weekend.

On June 6 Logan Paul and Floyd “Money” Mayweather will meet in a boxing exhibition match featured on a pay-per-view show for the Showtime network. Logan Paul has fought once in the boxing ring, and it resulted in a split-decision loss to fellow YouTube star KSI in 2019. However, Logan Paul stated that if he is victorious against Mayweather that he might not give him an immediate rematch.

Despite coming off a loss, the 26-year old has a giant opportunity in front of him. Specifically, Logan Paul is of the mindset that retirement is definitely an option that will be weighed should he knock out the boxing legend on Saturday night.

Prior to the fight going down, Logan Paul sat down in a lighthearted manner to give his thoughts and prediction for when he is standing across one of boxing’s biggest stars.

“I’m going to knock him out and become the greatest boxer on the planet. Then I’m going to retire and not give Floyd the rematch, Paul said on Showtime’s “Inside Mayweather vs. Paul” show. “He doesn’t know who he’s getting in the ring with. He really thinks I’m a YouTuber. He really thinks I’m a fake fighter. I get it. Everything that I’ve portrayed online says the same thing. But we’re really about this life now. Floyd underestimating me is going to hurt him, I think.”

There are shades of irony in denying Mayweather a potential rematch because his career has been unlike anyone else. With a 50-0 record intact, it’s almost comical to not consider the boxing great for an immediate rematch in the happenstance that “Money” drops this boxing bout to a fighter with a 0-1 record in the sport.

The YouTube star acknowledges the importance of the fight but understands that the event is in essence–a funny spectacle.

“If you think about it, this truly is one of the most special, historic events ever. You have one of the greatest boxers of our generation, fighting, uh, me.” Logan Paul said.

Ahead of the boxing fight with Mayweather, Paul’s brother, Jake Paul swiped the headlines after stealing the hat of Mayweather. Meanwhile, with the recent news that Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley in an official 10-round, 190lbs boxing exhibition bout, the Paul name will definitely be on the tongues of many as they continue to risk it all inside the boxing ring.

Do you believe Logan Paul can beat Floyd Mayweather?