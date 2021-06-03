Logan Paul Gives The World A Glimpse Of What To Expect Sunday (Video)

Logan Paul has released a video of himself preparing for his exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

This Sunday, Floyd “Money” Mayweather returns to pay-per-view when he takes on Logan Paul. Being that it is an exhibition fight, there will be some unconventional rules, including there being no judges for the contest. Nevertheless, Paul will be stepping into the boxing ring against one of the greats this Sunday, and he has decided to give the public a glimpse of what Mayweather has waiting for him.

The boxing demonstration begins two minutes into the video, with Paul working up a sweat shadow boxing before hitting the bag about six minutes in. The final three minutes show Paul hitting the pads.

As of this writing, Logan Paul is currently listed as a massive +600 underdog according to Oddshark.com, with Mayweather placed as a -1000 favorite. Perhaps the release of this demonstration will shift the odds in one direction or another. You can peep the video below (h/t MMA Junkie).

Mayweather vs. Paul will be taking place inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on June 6 and is available for purchase on PPV for $49.99 right here.

How afraid do you think Floyd Mayweather will be after watching this video?