Logan Paul Releases Final Hype Video For Floyd Mayweather Fight

Logan Paul has posted a final hype video in anticipation of his exhibition clash with Floyd Mayweather.

Tonight (June 6), Paul and Mayweather will collide. This non-sanctioned exhibition bout is scheduled for eight, three-minute rounds. There will be no official winner but the fight can be stopped at the referee’s discretion. The action will be held inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Paul has released a last-minute hype video on his Instagram account promoting the tilt with Mayweather.

“Today, I beat Floyd Mayweather. Watch me make history.”

Paul goes into his exhibition bout with Mayweather at a significant experience disadvantage. Paul is 0-1 as a pro boxer and has only had one amateur match. Both bouts were against fellow YouTuber KSI.

As for Mayweather, he is a boxing Hall of Fame elect. He ended his professional career with a flawless record of 50-0. Along the way, he captured world titles in multiple weight classes. He has defeated elite competition such as Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya.

In the co-feature bout of the evening, former light heavyweight champion Badou Jack will take on Dervin Colina. Jack was initially set to challenge Jean Pascal for the WBA (Regular) Light Heavyweight Title in a rematch but Pascal tested positive for multiple banned substances.

