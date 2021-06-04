Logan Paul Says Boxing Is His Calling Because MMA Is F**king Hard

Logan Paul is just a few days of away from the biggest boxing match of his life but was adamant that boxing is his calling as he believes MMA is far more difficult.

While he isn’t competing within the UFC, still an opportunity against Floyd Mayweather is an opportunity almost no man passes up, with the exception of Khabib Nurmagomedov of course. At this point, nobody denies that the Paul brothers are big business in the boxing realm, but Paul believes wholeheartedly that boxing chose him, and that the sport of boxing is truly where the YouTube sensation-turned athlete belongs.

“I didn’t choose boxing, boxing chose me,” Logan Paul said during an interview with Showtime. “Seriously, I got challenged to box. I answered that challenge and then kind of fell perfectly into the sport. Truthfully, boxing’s a bit easier on the body than MMA. MMA’s f*cking hard.”

The 6″2″ 26-year old Youtube influencer accepts that he is headed towards an older age and after all of the damage he claims he took during his football days (specifically in his knees), Logan Paul is of the belief that his lower body can’t quite keep up with his upper body strength. For this reason, that is why Logan Paul believes the sport of boxing really did choose him in the end.

“I got bad knees. I’m old now. I’m aging. My upper body’s strong. My upper body always has been strong. I got dense-ass bones. I’m in like the top half-percentile in bone density. My strength is all here. MMA is tough. The lower body knows.” Logan Paul said.

Despite Logan Paul resisting the MMA world, he will meet Floyd Mayweather this Sunday distributed on the Showtime network boxing pay-per-view show. At 50-0, Floyd “Money” Mayweather has toed the line and fought every challenger put in front of him for well over a decade.

But Logan Paul will enter the bout bigger and in theory, the stronger man, however so did Conor McGregor and he was a former 2-divisional combat world champion. However, Floyd has dealt with these issues in a fight before, and his strategical awareness and shot selection in real-time are second to none.

How do you think the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul will go?